Mercyhealth hires new volunteer services manager

Mercyhealth has hired Tricia Nicoll as its new volunteer services manager for McHenry County, as well as Rock and Walworth counties in Wisconsin.
Nicoll has more than 20 years of experience in working with nonprofits in clinical and community-based settings, according to a news release. Her recreational therapy background allowed her to work directly with patients and teams to plan programs and events.
In her role with Mercyhealth, Nicoll will work with the volunteer association and volunteer services team to coordinate the operations of the volunteer programs. Her work will include recruitment, training, scheduling and general engagement of Mercyhealth volunteers.
Mercyhealth is a health care provider serving northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with a hospital in Harvard and another under construction in Crystal Lake.