Shake the Lake music festival returns Friday and Saturday

An annual boat-in music festival returns Friday to the Chain O’ Lakes.

Put on by The Boat House in Johnsburg, the two-day event features live music from local bands, including Hi Infidelity and Sneezy, playing rock, country, tropical and pop hits, according to a news release. The event runs 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Shake the Lake festival is free and family friendly. Donations collected during the event go towards helping the Fox Waterway Agency maintain clean waterways.

The Pistakee Lake Fireworks show will also take Saturday evening just across the bay.