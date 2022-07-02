McHenry Lions to sponsor mobile hearing and retinal screening unit

The McHenry Lions Club will sponsor a mobile hearing and retinal screening unit from noon to 4 p.m. July 20 at the McHenry Public Library, 809 Front St.

The mobile unit will be conducting free hearing and retinal screenings for children and adults, according to a news release. No appointment is necessary.

The mobile screening unit is sponsored by the McHenry Lions Club and the Lions of Illinois Foundation and made possible through donations.

The Lions Club also will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids at the event.

For information or questions about membership in the McHenry Lions Club, contact president Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633 or mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com.