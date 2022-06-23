Walks through Bull Valley nature preserve planned for Pollinator Week

Learn about bees and butterflies in honor of Pollinator Week on Saturday at Boloria Meadows Nature Preserve in Bull Valley.

The event, organized by several area groups and “designed to cultivate curiosity and help people discover how uniquely connected and essential native pollinators are to our native plant communities,” will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the preserve, located at 7219 Millburne Court.

Hosts will take out groups on walks through the preserve and help them identify pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. Participants will also learn how to use cell phone photography to make observations and hone their pollinator identification skills.

Bee biologist Alma Schrage, butterfly monitor Pete Jackson and site steward Dennis Dreher will lead scheduled half-hour talks during the event. The talks begin with Butterflies of the Boone Creek Watershed with Jackson at 1:30 p.m., followed by Native Bees of the Boone Creek Watershed with Schrage at 2:30 p.m. and Becoming a Pollinator Protector with Dreher at 3:30 p.m.

The first 30 people to register for the event at bit.ly/PollinatorSafari will receive a packet of native seeds. Attendees are invited to come dressed as their favorite pollinator to receive a special gift. Educational exhibits, photo opportunities and crafts and activities with prizes are planned.

For information or to volunteer to help at the event, email boonedutch@gmail.com.