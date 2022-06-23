COVID-19 vaccine for young kids available at Crystal Lake, Woodstock clinics starting next week

Starting next week, the McHenry County Department of Health will begin providing the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages six months to five years old at its clinics in Crystal Lake and Woodstock.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone six months and older.

A three-dose vaccine from Pfizer is now available to children aged six months to four years and a two-dose vaccine from Moderna is available to kids aged six months to five years.

Both vaccines are safe and effective in young children, but those with questions are encouraged to speak with their child’s pediatrician, according to the McHenry County Department of Health.

Children are less likely than adults to become seriously ill from COVID-19, but some do suffer from complications. An infected child can also spread the virus to relatives, others in their household or their close contacts in group settings, the health department said.

For clinic times or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination in advance, go to bit.ly/MCDHCOVIDVaxLoc. Additional vaccination locations are also available at Vaccines.gov.