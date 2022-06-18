Wild Onion Brewery in Lake Barrington to celebrate 25 years with two-day festival

Wild Onion Brewery will celebrate a quarter-century of brewing beer this June with a two-day festival on June 24 and 25 in the brewery and an outdoor tent at the 20-acre site in Lake Barrington.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. June 24 with live music by Pat McKillen and at noon June 25 with bluegrass music from Bourbon Aristocracy. Brewers will be on site to answer questions and show guests around the facility.

A special beer, made with 25 different hops, will also be released at the festival to commemorate 25 years. The beer will be a three-dimensional hop bomb and will be available through the month of June.

To purchase tickets to the festival, go to toasttab.com/the-onion-pub-and-brewery/v3/.