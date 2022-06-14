June 14, 2022
To help beat the heat, McHenry County residents can visit cooling centers, get assistance on road

Help comes as heat advisory remains in effect in McHenry County

By James T. Norman
Adyson Staruck, right, and Tessa Amos, 7, play Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the cool waters of McCullom Lake while at Petersen Park Beach, as temperatures in the McHenry County area reached the mid-90’s.

Adyson Staruck, right, and Tessa Amos, 7, play Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the cool waters of McCullom Lake while at Petersen Park Beach, as temperatures in the McHenry County area reached the mid-90’s. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

With temperatures to feel as hot as 105 to 109 degrees Wednesday, cooling centers across McHenry County and the region are opening their doors.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the northern region of Illinois, including McHenry County, until Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to be in the mid and upper 90s throughout the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

High heat index values could also mean temperatures could feel even hotter, according to the advisory.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning advising of “dangerously hot conditions” is in place for areas directly south of McHenry County, including DeKalb, Kane and Cook counties. The National Weather Service said heat index values there could reach between 106 and 110 degrees.

Jim Macintyre takes advantage of a cool breeze and the shade from a large tree to keep cool Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Millers Point in McHenry, as temperatures in the McHenry County area reached the mid-90’s.

Jim Macintyre takes advantage of a cool breeze and the shade from a large tree to keep cool Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Millers Point in McHenry, as temperatures in the McHenry County area reached the mid-90’s. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Extreme heat and humidity significantly increases the potential for heat-related illness, in particular for those working or participating in activities outdoors.

McHenry parent Mark Broughman said he lives next door to the beach, where his kids took a trip Tuesday to beat the heat.

“The air conditioner’s running nonstop, and we’re not using the oven to cook,” he said. “We got a steady supply of popsicles.”

A few different services are being offered to people who need a place to get cool or need help while on the road.

Several locations across McHenry County are acting as cooling centers to offer people a respite from the heat. Among these locations are:

AddressPhone NumberHours
Crystal Lake City Hall100 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake815-459-20208 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Crystal Lake Public Library126 W. Paddock St., Crystal Lake815-459-16879 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Staurday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Ganek Municipal Center2200 Harnish Drive, Algonquin847-658-27008 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Harvard Community Senior Center6817 Harvard Hills Road, Harvard815-943-2740This week: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday
Normally open 10 a.m. to noon every Monday and Thursday
Huntley Police Department10911 Main St., Huntley847-515-5311Lobby open 24/7 as temporary shelter from heat until further notice
Lakewood Village Hall2500 Lake Ave., Lakewood815-459-30258:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Marengo City Hall132 E. Prairie St., Marengo815-568-71128 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Marengo Park District825 Indian Oaks Trail, Marengo815-568-51268 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
Mercy Health Hospital Harvard901 Grant Street, Harvard815-943-296224/7
McHenry City Hall333 S. Green St., McHenry815-363-21008:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
McHenry Police Department lobby next door is open when city hall is closed
McHenry County Administration Building Lobby667 Ware Road, Woodstock815-334-40008 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
McHenry County Government Center Lobby2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock815-334-40008 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 46003002 Route 120, McHenry815-385-460011 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
McHenry Township3703 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg815-385-56058:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until after the June 28 primary. After which, a hall will be left open for 24 hours.
Port Barrington Village Hall69 S. Circle Ave., Port Barrington847-639-7595Community Room open to residents as needed
Prairie Grove Village Hall3125 Barreville Road, Prairie Grove815-455-141124/7
Woodstock Public Library414 W. Judd St., Woodstock815-338-05429 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Illinois Tollway also launched a 24-hour hot weather patrol to help those with stranded or disabled vehicles on the side of the road, the agency said in a news release. Cellphone users can call *999 for motorist assistance and turn on their emergency lights.

“Protecting our customers is our highest priority, so during these dangerously hot conditions we’re adding these extra patrols to ensure we more rapidly find and assist any drivers who are stranded along our roads,” Illinois Tollway interim Executive Director Lanyea Griffin said in a news release Tuesday.

As a precaution, the National Weather Service recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Other precautions include rescheduling certain activities for early morning or evening, wearing loose-fitting clothes and scheduling several breaks, according to the advisory. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles in any case.

A map of the cooling centers around McHenry County from Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

A map of the cooling centers around McHenry County from Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Provided by McHenry County)