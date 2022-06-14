To help beat the heat, McHenry County residents can visit cooling centers, get assistance on road

With temperatures to feel as hot as 105 to 109 degrees Wednesday, cooling centers across McHenry County and the region are opening their doors.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the northern region of Illinois, including McHenry County, until Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to be in the mid and upper 90s throughout the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

High heat index values could also mean temperatures could feel even hotter, according to the advisory.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning advising of “dangerously hot conditions” is in place for areas directly south of McHenry County, including DeKalb, Kane and Cook counties. The National Weather Service said heat index values there could reach between 106 and 110 degrees.

Jim Macintyre takes advantage of a cool breeze and the shade from a large tree to keep cool Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Millers Point in McHenry, as temperatures in the McHenry County area reached the mid-90’s. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Extreme heat and humidity significantly increases the potential for heat-related illness, in particular for those working or participating in activities outdoors.

McHenry parent Mark Broughman said he lives next door to the beach, where his kids took a trip Tuesday to beat the heat.

“The air conditioner’s running nonstop, and we’re not using the oven to cook,” he said. “We got a steady supply of popsicles.”

A few different services are being offered to people who need a place to get cool or need help while on the road.

Several locations across McHenry County are acting as cooling centers to offer people a respite from the heat. Among these locations are:

Address Phone Number Hours Crystal Lake City Hall 100 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake 815-459-2020 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Crystal Lake Public Library 126 W. Paddock St., Crystal Lake 815-459-1687 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Staurday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Ganek Municipal Center 2200 Harnish Drive, Algonquin 847-658-2700 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Harvard Community Senior Center 6817 Harvard Hills Road, Harvard 815-943-2740 This week: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

Normally open 10 a.m. to noon every Monday and Thursday Huntley Police Department 10911 Main St., Huntley 847-515-5311 Lobby open 24/7 as temporary shelter from heat until further notice Lakewood Village Hall 2500 Lake Ave., Lakewood 815-459-3025 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Marengo City Hall 132 E. Prairie St., Marengo 815-568-7112 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Marengo Park District 825 Indian Oaks Trail, Marengo 815-568-5126 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday Mercy Health Hospital Harvard 901 Grant Street, Harvard 815-943-2962 24/7 McHenry City Hall 333 S. Green St., McHenry 815-363-2100 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

McHenry Police Department lobby next door is open when city hall is closed McHenry County Administration Building Lobby 667 Ware Road, Woodstock 815-334-4000 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday McHenry County Government Center Lobby 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock 815-334-4000 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600 3002 Route 120, McHenry 815-385-4600 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday McHenry Township 3703 N. Richmond Road, Johnsburg 815-385-5605 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until after the June 28 primary. After which, a hall will be left open for 24 hours. Port Barrington Village Hall 69 S. Circle Ave., Port Barrington 847-639-7595 Community Room open to residents as needed Prairie Grove Village Hall 3125 Barreville Road, Prairie Grove 815-455-1411 24/7 Woodstock Public Library 414 W. Judd St., Woodstock 815-338-0542 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Illinois Tollway also launched a 24-hour hot weather patrol to help those with stranded or disabled vehicles on the side of the road, the agency said in a news release. Cellphone users can call *999 for motorist assistance and turn on their emergency lights.

“Protecting our customers is our highest priority, so during these dangerously hot conditions we’re adding these extra patrols to ensure we more rapidly find and assist any drivers who are stranded along our roads,” Illinois Tollway interim Executive Director Lanyea Griffin said in a news release Tuesday.

As a precaution, the National Weather Service recommended people drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Other precautions include rescheduling certain activities for early morning or evening, wearing loose-fitting clothes and scheduling several breaks, according to the advisory. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles in any case.