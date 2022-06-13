Woman killed in Marengo area crash Sunday

A 56-year-old Bartlett woman died after the pickup truck she was a passenger in collided with another pickup Sunday afternoon outside Marengo, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The vehicle she was in rolled over in an adjacent field because of the crash, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

Emergency responders were called about 2:55 p.m. Sunday to West Coral Road at Maple Street, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 51-year-old North Carolina woman was driving north on Maple Street when it did not stop at the stop sign at West Coral Road and collided with a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by a 67-year-old Hampshire woman, according to a news release.

The Bartlett woman was a passenger in the Ford, which was driving east on West Coral Road when the crash occurred, according to the release. She was flown to Javon Bae Mercy Hospital in Rockford where she later died.

The two drivers were both taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, officials said. Neither had injuries thought to be life-threatening.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles and both occupants of the Ford were wearing seat belts, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Emily Matusek said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Marengo police and the Marengo and Huntley fire departments responded to the crash, which closed West Coral Road and Maple Street for about four hours Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is set for Tuesday morning, according to a coroner’s office spokesman.