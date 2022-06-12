Electric vehicles topic of latest Friday Talks and Tours Environmental Defenders, McHenry County

Electric vehicles and charging stations will be the focus of the third Friday Talks and Tours hosted by the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and the McHenry County Department of Planning and Development.

Tim Milburn of Green Ways 2Go will present “Electric Vehicles 101: A How-To Guide for Communities” from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Stage Left off the historic Woodstock Square. The presentation is an opportunity to learn all about electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure.

Attendees are invited to park and meet at 1 p.m. in the 227 N. Throop St. parking lot, where Environmental Defenders of McHenry County Executive Director Cynthia Kanner will explain how the group worked with the city of Woodstock to install two charging stations.

From there, everyone will walk together to Stage Left, 125 W. Van Buren St. for Milburn’s talk. Milburn will provide the latest information on electric vehicles, including range and batteries, home and public charging options, and state and federal incentives.

To register for the event and receive email reminders for the series, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/TalkTour610. This will help to arrange seating and refreshments for the event.