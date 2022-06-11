McHenry Rotary to hold mixer Thursday at The Vixen

The McHenry Area Rotary Club will hold a mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at The Vixen in McHenry.

The public is invited to the casual meet-and-greet at the new live performance venue, located at 1208 N. Green St. Those attending can enjoy appetizers and a cash bar, along with the chance to meet local Rotarians and learn more about the club.

Whether planting a pollinator garden at Johnsburg High School, collecting coats for Kids in Need or sending teams to compete in a Feed My Starving Children shipment-packing session, camaraderie prevails at the McHenry Area Rotary Club, the group said in a news release.

Rotary International includes about 1.2 million members in more than 35,000 clubs across 200 counties.

McHenry Area Rotary Club dues are $375 annually. The club meets at noon Thursdays at Buddyz Pizzeria, 1138 N. Green St. in McHenry. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

For more information, send an email to mchenryarearotary@gmail.com.