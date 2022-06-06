Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove to host craft beer festival this month

Dozens of craft beers from across northeastern Illinois will be on tap for the inaugural Craft Beer Adventure Festival this June at the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove.

The event, which will run 3 to 7 p.m. June 25 at the farm, 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove, will feature food truck fare, live music, giant yard games, pedal kart tracks, a giant jumping pillow, a 50-foot climbing tower and a 150-foot slide.

In addition to the craft breweries, festival attendees can try award-winning Prairie State wines and even a locally hand-crafted spirit or two.

Half of the profits will go to the Richmond-Spring Grove Area Rotary Club, said George and Wendy Richardson, who operate the farm along with George’s brother, Robert; Robert’s wife, Carol; George’s son, Ryan; and Ryan’s wife, Kristen, according to a news release.

“Numerous people have asked in the past about an adults-only day at the farm,” George Richardson, who also is president-elect of the Richmond-Spring Grove Rotary, said in a statement. “This seemed like a great way to have some fun, highlight the amazing offerings of our local breweries and raise money for the club.”

The rotary chapter offers to academic and vocational scholarships and donates to area nonprofits and organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Home of the Sparrow, Operation Warm, area food pantries and ShelterBox International, according to the release.

Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets range from $15 for designated drivers to $65 for VIPs. The latter will receive $10 voucher toward an event T-shirt, a sampling mug and preferred parking, as well as early, 2 p.m. admission.

Purchasing the $45 general admission ticket, of which 2,000 will be sold, will include a sampling mug. The Steve Gritman Band will play from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tickets and up-to-date details are available at rsgarotaryevents.com.