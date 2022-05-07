Earl Clemens Wind Quintet to join Orion Ensemble for final program of season

Students from Crystal Lake and Huntley will join the Orion Ensemble for its final concert program of the season this month.

The Earl Clemens Wind Quintet from the Elgin Youth Symphony is made up of Gail Creighton of Carol Stream, Linnea Dierson and Lizzy Wallace of Crystal Lake, Karsin Bader of Huntley and Anna Creech of Glen Ellyn.

The Orion Ensemble concludes its 29th season with a concert program welcoming guest violinists Stephen Boe and Roger Chase and featuring works by Mozart and Borodin at 7:30 p.m. May 15 at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.

For tickets, visit musicinst.org. A livestream will be available on Orion’s YouTube channel, which also will host a recording of the performance.