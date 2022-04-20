April 20, 2022
Vernal pool hike set for Saturday in Harvard

By Shaw Local News Network
Participants will get an up-close view of species like frogs, fairy shrimp and toads at the vernal pool hike on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County will host a hike Saturday in Harvard, exploring vernal pools, temporary bodies of water that house species like frogs, fairy shrimp and toads.

The hike will take place 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the property of a private residence in Harvard, according to a news release. Individuals and families are welcome to attend.

The cost is $5 per adult and children are free.

Participants will receive the address upon registration, which can be completed at conservemc.org/vernal-pool-hike-2/ or by calling TLC at 815-337-9502.