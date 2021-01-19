Early voting for February primary starts in some McHenry County townships

Phil and wife Judy McBride of Woodstock cast their votes in the election at the McHenry County Administration Building on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia)

In-person early voting for the Feb. 23 primary kicked off Thursday, though only three townships have races on the ballot, McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said in a news release.

Republican primary races are being held for Algonquin Township, Grafton Township and Nunda Township offices, according to the release. Only Republican ballots are available for this primary election.

The winners of these races will appear on the April 6 ballot when municipal, school board and other local races are on the ballot.

Early voting for the primary is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock, until Feb. 22.

Four additional early voting stations will open up in the townships with primaries starting Feb. 8. These sites include McHenry City Hall, the Nunda Township offices, Lake in the Hills Village Hall and the Huntley Park District.

Voting stations are regularly sanitized, hand sanitizer is readily available for voters, and physical distancing measures are in place to protect voters and poll workers.

On the ballot:

Algonquin Township:

Supervisor: Elaine Ramesh, Randolph “Randy” J. Funk and Kirk Cole

Clerk: Maureen Huff

Assessor: Richard S. Alexander

Highway commissioner: Robert “Bob” Bragg and Danijela Sandberg

Trustee: Edward J. Zimel Jr., Millie Medendorp, Teresa Sharpe Decker and Theresa Fronczak

Grafton Township

Supervisor: Eric Ruth

Clerk: Kathleen M. Watson

Assessor: Terra de Baltz and Alan Zielinski

Highway Commissioner: Frank J. Kearns

Trustee: Lesli Melendy, Sean Cratty, Dan Ziller Jr. and Matthew Cooper

Nunda Township