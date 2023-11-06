Who is Dana Wiley, Huntley District 158′s new school board member?

Martin Elementary School in Lake in the Hills, part of Huntley School District 158. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Dana Wiley will be sworn in Thursday as Huntley Community School District 158′s newest board member, being selected from a pool of nine applicants to fill the vacancy left by former board member Gina Galligar.

“I respect them for putting their names out there,” Wiley said of the other candidates.

Wiley’s appointment isn’t the first time she’s put her name in for the school board. She ran on a slate for the school board in 2021 alongside current board Vice President Laura Murray, as well as Susan Hochmuth. Murray was elected to the board last spring alongside Galligar, board member Michael Thompson and board president Andy Bittman.

During the 2021 campaign, the slate, known as 3Moms4Change, emphasized a return to full-time in-person schooling following remote learning and later a switch to hybrid learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wiley said at the time that she wanted the school district to administer standardized tests in the fall and spring and extend the school year into the summer months for two years.

Wiley did not run for board last spring, but applied for the recent vacancy and was appointed. Now that she’s appointed, her priorities on the school board include increasing transparency.

Transparency is currently a hot topic at the school district. At Thursday’s regular board meeting, the board discussed making Freedom of Information Act requests public.

In response to a FOIA from community group Inspire158, which then posted online all the resumes of the candidates for the vacancy that the group received from the district, board member Michael Thompson said Thursday in the meeting it was “close to doxxing.” Thompson did not name Inspire158 in his comments.

Doxxing refers to the practice of releasing personal or identifying information online, usually intended to harass the subject.

Wiley and candidate Kate Policheri said they did not feel doxxed by the group posting their resumes. The district redacted information like home addresses and phone numbers before releasing the resumes.

Wiley said she is concerned about balancing transparency with protecting student and staff privacy, but is also hoping to give the public more opportunities to connect with the board.

“It’s run for people and by people,” Wiley said.

Wiley also wants to bring her IT background to her work on the board. She works as a proposal manager, according to her resume and LinkedIn profile. The Huntley school district is in the process of forming an AI task force, and Wiley said her company uses AI.

Wiley believes AI be a “complement” to learning, but it shouldn’t replace students’ thought processes or teachers teaching.

In Huntley, Wiley has been active in the Chesak-Martin PTA and in church and youth sports programs, according to the school district’s press release announcing Wiley’s appointment.

“I have a lot of relationships in the community,” Wiley said.

She is hoping to build on some of those connections, not just with District 158 parents, but also community members who might not have children in the district. She said taxpayers “have a financial concern” in the district.

“I’m very interested to learn from their experience,” Wiley said about the more tenured board members, adding she is eager to “make some positive change” on the board.