Huntley Hootenanny Glow 5K takes off Sept. 9

A record number of participants have registered for the sixth annual Huntley Hootenanny 5K Glow Run/Walk hosted by the Huntley School District 158 Education Foundation and village of Huntley, organizers said.

More than $53,000 has been secured in sponsorships for the event, which is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday in downtown Huntley, according to a news release from Huntley School District 158.

The Huntley Hootenanny celebrates togetherness and the farm roots of Huntley, according to the release. Because the race is held in the evening, the event features a light show with a DJ and dance party.

Huntley Square businesses will offer special foods and treats. Fireworks are planned for 8:20 p.m.

The event will take place rain or shine and there will be no on-site registration. The 5K will start promptly at 7:15 p.m. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt and goody bag.