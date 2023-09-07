September 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Huntley Hootenanny Glow 5K takes off Sept. 9

By Shaw Local News Network
The Huntley 158 Education Foundation and Village of Huntley will host the sixth annual Hootenanny 5K run/walk at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 in downtown Huntley.

The Huntley 158 Education Foundation and Village of Huntley will host the sixth annual Hootenanny 5K run/walk at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in downtown Huntley. (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

A record number of participants have registered for the sixth annual Huntley Hootenanny 5K Glow Run/Walk hosted by the Huntley School District 158 Education Foundation and village of Huntley, organizers said.

More than $53,000 has been secured in sponsorships for the event, which is set for 7:15 p.m. Saturday in downtown Huntley, according to a news release from Huntley School District 158.

The Huntley Hootenanny celebrates togetherness and the farm roots of Huntley, according to the release. Because the race is held in the evening, the event features a light show with a DJ and dance party.

Huntley Square businesses will offer special foods and treats. Fireworks are planned for 8:20 p.m.

The event will take place rain or shine and there will be no on-site registration. The 5K will start promptly at 7:15 p.m. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt and goody bag.