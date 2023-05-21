Harvard High School has 14 graduates earn associate degree as part of dual-degree program

Harvard High School graduate Jade Sanchez was nervous about getting into the school’s dual-degree program going into her junior year. She wasn’t sure how hard the classes would be and expected a lot of work.

Now, after graduating Sunday, she owns a high school diploma and an associate degree with more than 60 hours of college credits behind her.

She plans to attend the Nova Southeastern University in Florida, where she’ll study forensic psychology – something she found an interest in through the dual-degree program.

“It’s super emotional in a good way,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity, and I’m really glad it’s continuing at Harvard.”

Sanchez is one of 14 students who graduated with an associate degree this past weekend through the dual-degree program at Harvard and one of more than 30 students across all of McHenry County. They are the first class to graduate in the program.

Held in partnership with McHenry County College, students in the program start during the summer between their sophomore and junior year, Harvard High School Principal Carl Hobbs said.

“We know that high school students who participate in dual-credit programs are more likely to enroll in college and successfully complete a degree or credential,” Cara Schultz, director of college and career readiness at MCC, said in a news release.

The commitment is high, but if students carry through, they can walk away from the program with college credits to make their post-secondary education easier, saving thousands of dollars in tuition costs too, Hobbs said.

In addition, it prepares students for a potential career path, Hobbs said.

Some of those potential paths include accounting, business, criminal justice, journalism broadcasting, marketing, nursing and web design, said Maura Bridges, coordinator of college and career readiness.

Those 14 students have a combined 815 credit hours, amounting to close to $100,000 in total savings, Bridges said.

While students in the dual-degree program are getting associate degrees with their high school diploma, it’s only part of a larger effort to expand dual credit at Harvard High School, Bridges said.

Harvard has offered dual-credit opportunities for about a decade, Bridges said. And in the six years she’s been at the school, the offerings have expanded.

For those seeking dual-credit degrees, it all depends on what the students’ long-term goals are, Bridges said. Getting in includes an interviewing process that seeks to make sure it’s a good fit for a student.

Beyond a dual degree, the district offers a wide array of paths, including opportunities for technical certificates or even just a few college credits overall.

“We’re just trying to provide as many opportunities as possible,” Bridges said.

While the students deal with rigorous classes, the school and district are left to figure out the logistics of the program, Hobbs said.

For example, creating a master schedule that allows students the flexibility to take classes at MCC during the morning and more dual-credit courses in the afternoon can be tough.

The school also covers much of the tuition cost to take the classes, leaving students to only pay for their own books, Hobbs said.

“These kids are involved in clubs and sports, and we’re pretty proud of these kids doing this,” Hobbs said. “It’s about pathways and the least amount of resistance to allow them to be successful.”

Along with Harvard, Woodstock High School had 21 students graduate in the program this past weekend. Looking ahead, Woodstock has more than 100 enrolled in its program, while Harvard has 20, according to the release.

Huntley High School, which recently launched its own program, has 43.

Dual-credit classes, which have grown by 600% since 2015, are offered through MCC at all 14 public high schools in McHenry County.