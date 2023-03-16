March 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Education | Northwest Herald

Next principal for Harvard’s Jefferson Elementary selected

New hire will replace Judy Floeter, who is retiring after 17 years as the school’s principal

By Emily K. Coleman

For the first time in 17 years, Jefferson Elementary School in Harvard will have a new principal.

The Harvard School District 50 board hired Rebecca Adams as the new principal at its meeting Wednesday, according to a news release. She will replace Judy Floeter, who will retire at the end of the current 2022-23 school year.

Rebecca Adams will be the new principal at Jefferson Elementary School in Harvard.

Rebecca Adams will be the new principal at Jefferson Elementary School in Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard School District 50)

Floeter is in her 17th year as the school’s principal, spokeswoman Kari Firak said.

Adams will begin her position as principal of Jefferson Elementary School on July 1. She will be paid $109,000.

Adams has more than 20 years of experience in public education, most recently in her third year as principal of Antioch School District 34′s Oakland Elementary School.

Prior to that, she was assistant principal of Glacier Ridge Elementary School in Crystal Lake and a teacher of various grade levels for more than 11 years in Woodstock School District 200. She began her career in 2003 as a teacher at School City of East Chicago, Indiana.

I can’t wait to start getting to know the students, staff, and families at Jefferson Elementary School and continue growing together.

—  Rebecca Adams,

“Adams brings decades of experience in education to Harvard District 50,” Superintendent Dr. Corey Tafoya said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome her to our leadership team and believe that her dedication to serving all students and collaborative, forward-thinking philosophy is the perfect fit for our #HarvardRising culture.”

Adams did her undergraduate work at Valparaiso University, holds a master’s degree from both Indiana Wesleyan University and Aurora University, and is working toward her doctorate degree, according to the release.

“I am so excited and extremely grateful for the opportunity to join the Harvard Team,” Adams said in a statement. “I can’t wait to start getting to know the students, staff, and families at Jefferson Elementary School and continue growing together.”

Harvard District 50HarvardPremium
Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is the editor for the Northwest Herald. She spent about seven years prior to that with Shaw Media, first covering the town of Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.