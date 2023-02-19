February 19, 2023
Honor Roll: Alden-Hebron High School announces first semester honor roll

By Shaw Local News Network
A file photo shows the Alden-Hebron Middle and High School building. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Alden-Hebron High School announced its students named to the high honor roll and honor roll for the first semester of the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

High Honor Roll

Freshmen: Nely Alvarez-Gonzalez, Olivia Klein, Emma Miller, Dulce Olmedo, Carlie Powers, Finnley Stanbery, Kate Weber

Sophmores: Rileigh Gaddini, Marissa Johnson, Zachary Lillie, Riley Stanbery

Juniors: Evelyn Heber, Madison Kastning, Lizbeth Olmedo, Adriana Valdez, Jessica Webber, Riley Prentice

Seniors: Justin Gritmacker, Danielle Menge, Heidi Powers, Marisa Rosario, Brodie Stanbery

Honor Roll

Freshmen: Kyle Ainger, Colron Crowell, Christopher Cruz, Riley Espig, Nicholas Heber, Kyler Kapsalis, Matthew Nannini, Ethan Schinske, Brooke Slepcevich, Henry Tonyan, John Zabroski

Sophmores: Graci Alcorn, Wyatt Armbrust, Logan Crowell, Cora Hanfland, Joe Higgins, Damian Marks

Juniors: Yoselin Alvarez-Gonzalez, Daisy Castaneda, Jared Cunningham, Danica Graham, Adeline Haas, Faith Higgins, Emily Nagy, Sophia Pasquale, Hannah Reiter, Daisy Tirador, Jason Weber

Seniors: Rachael Freitag, Jocelyn Haas, Alexander Nannini, Jake Nielsen, Nikolas Rapa, Kyra Schinske, Olivia Sorensen, Colton Vanderstappen, Tallan Wittig