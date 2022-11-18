Huntley School District 158 picks new school board member

The chief operating officer for a science equipment supplier for schools was selected to fill a vacancy on the Huntley School District 158 board.

Jonathan Dailey, chosen after school board members interviewed five candidates for the role, will replace Lesli Melendy, who resigned because of an out-of-district move.

Jonathan Dailey will replace Lesli Melendy on the Huntley School District 158 school board. He will be sworn in Dec. 1, 2022. (Provided by Huntley School District 158)

Dailey and his family currently reside in Huntley and his children attend Huntley District 158 schools, according to a news release. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration and general management from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“I am passionate about our community and the role our public school system plays in educating our children,” Dailey said in the release. “A community’s public schools are a mechanism for expressing who we are and who we want to become.”

Dailey has nearly 20 years of experience as a global business executive and currently serves as the chief operating officer for Flinn Scientific, a supplier of science equipment to K-12 and higher education markets, the release states.

“We were so fortunate to interview a pool of passionate and dedicated community members for this position and are grateful to everyone who took the time to participate in this process,” school board President Tony Quagliano said in the release. “We were impressed with both Mr. Dailey’s background as an organizational leader and his enthusiasm to serve our community in this capacity.”

Dailey will be sworn in at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 1.

To view the candidate interviews and the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting in full, go to Huntley School District 158′s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@district158.