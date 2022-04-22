Prairie Grove schools closed Friday due to threat

Prairie Grove School District 46 canceled school Friday due to a threat against the building and everyone in it, the superintendent said Thursday.

The threat indicated a specific time and manner for an event on Friday, Superintendent John Bute said in a letter to parents. The district had not been able to determine the credibility level of this threat and so canceled school to be safe.

“The security and safety of students and staff remains one of our highest priorities,” Bute said.

The Prairie Grove Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department were notified immediately of the threat and investigation was ongoing, Bute said in the Thursday evening letter.

School events that were scheduled for Friday are on hold pending the investigation, Bute said.