Pingree Grove woman accused of Huntley home burglary, animal cruelty

A Pingree Grove woman was detained pretrial Monday in a Huntley burglary case, according to court records.

Diana A. Fridley, 41, is accused of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, a Class 4 felony; animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor; theft of property worth less than $500, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal trespass to a residence, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County Court.

According to the complaint, Fridley is accused of entering a residence in Huntley without authorization and allegedly “broke a garage door, windows, furniture, animal enclosure, personal property and food items.”

Fridley also allegedly “shattered a glass terrarium containing at least one pet gecko” and stole a pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 shoes valued at $220, according to the complaint.

Fridley is also accused of leaving the scene of a crash at the Huntley residence and failing to report the crash to Huntley police, according to the complaint.

Fridley was detained pretrial Monday, according to court records and is due back in court Feb. 23.