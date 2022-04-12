Marengo man charged with stabbing man in face

A Marengo man was charged Monday with three counts of aggravated battery after police said he stabbed another person in the face.

Benjamin Boss, 36, of Marengo, was charged with aggravated battery after police responded to a report of a stabbing at about 12:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Maple Street, the Marengo Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Police officers and the Marengo Fire and Rescue Protection Districts found a man with a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound, according to the release.

Police said they subsequently identified Boss, who was arrested at his home in the 600 block of East Grant Highway.

Boss was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, which included in a public place, with a weapon and causing disfigurement, all of which are Class 3 felonies, according to the release. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

A Class 3 felony comes with a possible sentence of two to five years in prison.

Boss was taken to the McHenry County Jail to await a bond hearing, according to the release. He remained there as of Monday evening, according to the jail log.

The incident remains under investigation, Marengo police said, asking anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact the department at 815-568-7231.



