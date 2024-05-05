Elgin man arrested in connection with shooting Saturday in Harvard

An Elgin man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday evening in Harvard, police officials report.

The Harvard Police Department and Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:28 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of West Brown Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound in his right foot in the front yard of a home, according to a news release from the Harvard Police Department.

Tyrone D. Jones, 36, of the 300 block of Bent Street, Elgin, attempted to flee the scene, but was promptly arrested by police, according to the release. Jones was charged with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, criminal trespass to a residence, possession of a firearm as a felon and resisting a police officer, according to court documents. Jones’ initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday. He currently is being held at the McHenry County Jail.

The gunshot victim was transported to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford and has been treated and released, according to the release.

The case is under investigation and more charges may be made, according to Harvard police.