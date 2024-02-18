Person suffers serious injuries in car fire Sunday in Johnsburg Walmart parking lot

A person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning after a car fire Sunday in the Johnsburg Walmart parking lot, according to McHenry Township Fire Protect District.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 4:37 a.m. to a report of a car fire at the Johnsburg Walmart at 3801 Running Brook Farm Blvd. A fire engine arrived to the scene within five minutes to car “heavily involved in fire,” according to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found a person inside the car, according to the release.

“The person was removed from the vehicle and life-saving measures were started,” according to the release. The person was flown by LifeNet helicopter to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation, according to the release.