Fire in rural Crystal Lake Saturday morning shuts down section of Route 176 for more than three hours

An abandoned two-story house was marked as a “total loss” from a fire on Saturday morning in rural Crystal Lake, officials said.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to a fire in the 2000 block of Route 176 in rural Crystal Lake, spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

There were no injuries, Vucha said.

The fire was under control after more than an hour later, with officials monitoring hot spots for an additional two hours, Vucha said. There’s no estimates at this time for what the cost of the damage is.

As a result of the fire, Route 176 was closed in both directions for more than three hours, Vucha said.

At arrival, firefighters requested additional support, Vucha said. Those that assisted included Algonquin, Barrington Countryside, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove, McHenry, Richmond, Wauconda, Wonder Lake, Woodstock and Union.

Nunda and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire, Vucha said.