4 hurt in crash involving dump truck, 2 other vehicles in Barrington Hills

Four people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a dump truck and two passenger vehicles in Barrington Hills Thursday morning.

The crash caused the truck to roll over and spill its contents, forcing the closure of a stretch of Algonquin Road for more than four hours in both directions while the scene was cleaned up.

Barrington Hills police said a preliminary investigation showed a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck traveling north on Old Sutton Road entered the intersection of Algonquin Road and Old Sutton and collided with a 2010 Ford work truck headed east on Algonquin.

The Ford then struck a 2011 Honda Pilot traveling west on Algonquin Road.

Crews from the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District were sent to the intersection of Algonquin and Old Sutton roads about 11:05 a.m.

While en route, paramedics received word all occupants were out of their vehicles, but several reported injuries and one subject was unconscious, Chief Scott Motisi said.

All four injured in the crash were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the dump truck was treated on the scene and released, police said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260326/news/crash-closes-stretch-of-algonquin-road-in-barrington-hills/