(Almost) freezing for a reason: More than 150 take the polar plunge in Fox Lake

Jason Steinlauf of Cary (from left), Alex Brenke of Elk Grove Village and Brian Kleinman of Wauconda brave the wind and the cold water Sunday, March 22, 2026, for the Fox Lake Polar Plunge. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics. (Karie Angell Luc)

More than 150 swimmers braved cold water and gusting winds Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois at the Fox Lake Polar Plunge.

Organizers of the annual event aimed to raise $40,000 to support Special Olympics athletes and were well on their way to that goal by mid-morning.

“The polar plunges are a huge staple of our fundraising,” said Brenden Cannon, director of Special Olympics Illinois Region B.

But there is more to the event’s value than money. Cannon said it provides valuable exposure for Special Olympics Illinois and its athletes, and brings together local groups and businesses to support the cause and spread awareness.

Ashley Pollard, a Special Olympics coach from Spring Grove, raises her arm in triumph Sunday after taking a dip during the Fox Lake Polar Plunge. (Karie Angell Luc)

Among the most dedicated groups of supporters are members of the law enforcement community.

“Police departments are all about trying to help out and give back to the community,” said frequent plunge participant Charles Schultz, an Antioch police detective and school resource officer.

Over his 10 years of plunging, he’s learned some valuable lessons.

“One of my first years here with Antioch, I made the rookie mistake of wearing sandals,” he said. “One of them went flying, Luckily, the battalion chief for the fire department, who was on my team, said, ‘I got your sandal.’”

If freezing was the reason for plunging, the weather accommodated in spirit. While the temperature at the noon start was about 40 degrees, the 18 mph winds whipping the shores of Nippersink Lake made it feel colder.

Among the groups participating was Jeeps on the Run, a nonprofit organization formed by Jeep owners. They raised more than $6,000 for the plunge.

“The water was cold, but the wind was worse,” first-time plunger Corey Amans of Lindenhurst said after emerging from the water. Still, Amans said he would do it again.

Plungers showed up in colorful costumes, wearing everything from Hawaiian leis to handcrafted ostrich feathers.

“There is no preparation. Just do it,” said Rolling Meadows resident Stephanie Polson, a 10-year plunger. “If you think about it too much, you’ll probably psyche yourself out.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260322/news/almost-freezing-for-a-reason-more-than-150-take-the-polar-plunge-in-fox-lake/