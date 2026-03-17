Cary man charged in hit-and-run that injured Crystal Lake pedestrian

A Cary man is charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian near Barrington Monday night, authorities said.

John Zurawski, 73, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Route 22 and Kelsey Road at about 11:10 p.m. They found a 33-year-old Crystal Lake man with significant injuries.

The man was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington before he was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Sheriff’s deputies determined the man was walking on the side of the roadway when he was struck. Crash investigators determined the vehicle parts left behind belonged to a silver or gray Volkswagen Atlas that likely was heading westbound on Route 22.

Investigators said they used the Flock Safety License Plate Reader System to locate the suspected vehicle, which was registered to a man later identified as Zurawski; they found the vehicle at the Zurawski’s home in the 300 block of Sterling Circle.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260317/crime/cary-man-charged-in-hit-and-run-near-barrington/