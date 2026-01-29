Homes stand south of land where a proposed data center in Barrington Hills was set to be located. The plan has been spiked following public outcry. (Paul Valade - Daily Herald Media Group)

A real estate developer has withdrawn a $2 billion proposal to build a data center in Barrington Hills, officials announced.

The plan, which had faced significant opposition from residents, focused on land south of Penny Road and west of Pond Gate Drive. According to a post on the village’s Facebook page, the would-be developer, Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group, has decided not to go forward with a public presentation scheduled for a special plan commission meeting Feb. 2 “based on initial feedback.”

“At this time, the village considers this matter closed and does not anticipate any further discussion,” the Facebook post concluded.

The Feb. 2 meeting has been canceled.

A change.org petition opposing the project had garnered 1,303 signatures as of Tuesday. It cited concerns about air pollution, water quality and the tax impact of the proposal.

“We cannot allow this proposal to compromise the very essence of what makes Barrington Hills a special place,” according to the petition. “Our community must come together to oppose this development and protect our environmental heritage.”

Brennan is behind data center developments in Elk Grove Village and Rolling Meadows, documents show.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260127/real-estate/2-billion-data-center-proposal-in-barrington-hills-withdrawn/