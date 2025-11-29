Fire destroys 24-unit apartment building in Carpentersville

Firefighters battled a large blaze at the Carpentersville apartment complex in the 100 block of Meadowdale Court in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Carpentersville Fire Department)

Carpentersville fire officials are investigating the cause of a late-night fire that destroyed an apartment building and displaced dozens of people.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Village President John Skillman said. He added 23 of the 24 units in the building, at 104 Meadowdale Court, were occupied at the time of the fire.

“It’s a tough time right now with the holidays,” he said of the families dealing with the loss of their homes.

He noted that many of the building’s residents were able to find temporary housing with family and friends. About 10 of the apartment building’s residents are staying in a temporary shelter set up at the village’s public works building. Village employees were putting together cots Saturday morning for the residents who are staying at the public works building, Skillman said.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, heavy fire could be seen from the southeast section of the building. A news release from the village estimates damages at $2 million. There were no major injuries from the fire, as residents were able to evacuate the building. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, Skillman said.

Fire crews initiated a mutual aid call for assistance from neighboring departments to help extinguish the fire, which took about 1½ hours to bring under control, Skillman said. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Village officials are working with the American Red Cross to secure temporary housing for residents affected by the blaze. The Moose Lodge in Carpentersville provided temporary shelter immediately after the fire, Skillman said.

Police and fire officials also have been assisting residents in securing items, such as cellphones or purses, from their units.

The village also is working with the District 300 and Fish food pantries to assist displaced families. The American Red Cross is currently collecting a list of needed items.

Residents needing assistance in retrieving personal items are asked to call (847) 428-8784.

