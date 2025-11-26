Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
News - McHenry County

Marengo man accused of animal cruelty for alleged injury to steer at rodeo near Woodstock

Among 5 charged with animal cruelty from rodeo in August, court records show

Alfredo Magallanes

Alfredo Magallanes (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Amanda Marrazzo

A Marengo man is accused of forcefully pulling a steer’s tail during a rodeo held near Woodstock in August.

Alfredo Magallanes, 24, is charged with animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Northern Illinois counties struggle to regulate Mexican-style rodeos, steer-tailing events ]

The complaint alleges that on Aug. 16, Magallanes participated in a rodeo steer-tailing event held in the 18000 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road. He is accused of “knowingly pull[ing] the tail of a live steer with sufficient force which caused a degloving injury, that was captured on drone video. The act caused pain and exposed the animal to further harm and infection, constituting cruel treatment of the steer.”

Magallanes made a first appearance before a judge Tuesday and was released from the county jail pretrial. His next appearance is set for Dec. 18.

Magallanes is among a group of people charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in connection to the McHenry County rodeo event, court records show, including Freddy Silva, 36, of Sleepy Hollow; Alfredo Gallegos, 49, of Hampshire; and Socorro Barrientos, 67, of Belvidere; and a 17-year-old from Lockport.

McHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyCrimeCrime and CourtsLocal NewsWoodstockMarengoLockportSleepy HollowHampshireShaw Local Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesAnimal Welfare

Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.