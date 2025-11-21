Tollway leaders assert rate hikes tucked into transit legislation are their call

Illinois tollway leaders say any rate increases are up to them. (Sandy Bressner)

Toll hikes passed by the General Assembly in October will need to go through the Illinois tollway board, agency officials said Thursday.

The controversial legislation intended to avert a transit funding collapse also would raise tolls by 45 cents on cars and 30% on trucks starting in 2027, and generate about $1 billion a year for the tollway’s latest capital program.

In addition, the bill would impose toll increases tied to the Consumer Price Index every two years, effective in 2029.

“The next capital program and any changes to toll rates will be reviewed and subject to approval by the tollway board, and will include information for the public,” Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said at a board meeting.

“Throughout this process, we’ll continue working closely with our partners and customers to ensure these new investments are intentional and reflect the needs of our communities to deliver lasting value,” Rouse said.

“No schedule has been set at this time. We will keep the public posted on any developments.”

She noted the tollway has worked for 18 months to develop a new capital program, reaching out to stakeholders across Illinois as well as crafting a strategic plan.

The legislation rescued Metra, Pace and the CTA from a multimillion-dollar shortfall by shifting some state Road Fund revenues and interest to transit, and raising the Regional Transit Authority sales tax. The toll component was part of the political deal-making to secure support from labor unions.

Many Republicans castigated the measure, and the trucking industry called it punitive, noting commercial tolls have increased annually since 2015. The last toll spike on passenger vehicles was approved in 2011 by the board after a lengthy public process.

Rouse said the measure will “strengthen Illinois’ regional transportation network and our economy,” and commended Gov. JB Pritzker and lawmakers for its passage.

“This collaborative effort includes constructive recommendations that will enable the Illinois tollway’s board of directors to decide how to best meet our users’ needs, and we look forward to the legislation being signed into law,” Rouse said.

The new capital plan “will advance new projects to improve safety, support local business, create jobs and strengthen connections between the communities that we serve.”

The tollway board of directors is appointed by the governor.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251120/transportation/tollway-leaders-assert-rate-hikes-tucked-into-transit-legislation-are-their-call/