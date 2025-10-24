After serving warrant, authorities charge Huntley man with distributing images of child sex abuse

Police activity in Huntley Thursday related to authorities serving a search warrant in the Talamore subdivision, which led to an arrest on child sex abuse materials charges, authorities said.

Alexander Grant, 45, of Huntley, has been charged with distribution of child sex abuse images, a Class X felony, along with possession of images of child sex abuse, according to police and court records.

Huntley police said in a news release that their detectives, with the assistance of Illinois Attorney General investigators, Illinois State Police, Batavia police and a Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit served the warrant Thursday at Grant’s residence.

“Huntley Police Department Detectives and Illinois Attorney General Investigators completed an examination and analysis of several seized electronic devices. Alexander Grant was taken into custody based on evidence gained during the search,” according to the release.

Huntley Police reported Thursday morning there was an investigation going on in the Talamore subdivision. Police didn’t give more details Thursday about the investigation but said it was a local matter and federal authorities were not involved.

Huntley authorities said Batavia police in July provided “information regarding a Huntley based Internet Protocol (IP) address that was hosting potential child pornography for download via a Peer-to-peer (P2P) sharing network.”

A Huntley investigation “led to the identification” of Grant, police said.

Grant was scheduled to have his first appearance in McHenry County court Friday afternoon, and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking to detain him pretrial, records show.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and people with information are encouraged to call them at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can be called in at 847-515-5333.