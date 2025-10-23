Shaw Local

Huntley police report investigation in Talamore area, say feds not involved

By Claire O'Brien

Huntley police are investigating a “local matter” in the Talamore subdivision.

Police are “conducting an isolated investigation” near Ackman Road and Founders Field Boulevard, the Huntley Police Department said on its Facebook at 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the investigation didn’t involve federal agencies and there was no threat to the public. Police said updates would be “provided as appropriate.”

A message seeking more details was left for a department spokesperson Thursday morning.

Check back for updates.

