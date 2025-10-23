Shaw Local

Car crashes into home in Algonquin, believed to be due to a medical emergency

By Michelle Meyer

A man is believed to have suffered a medical emergency when he crashed into an Algonquin home and suffered injuries Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Algonquin Police Department and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday to a residence near Compton Drive and Mahogany Court for a reported car crash.

Officers determined a Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Compton Drive when it left the road and struck the front of a home on Mahogany Court, according to an Algonquin Police Department news release.

The driver, a 26-year-old Algonquin man, was the sole occupant of the car. He suffered injuries that are believed not to be life-threatening and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. Residents of the home were inside at the time but were not injured, according to the release.

Officials believe a “medical episode” contributed to the crash, and there is no indication of alcohol or drugs being a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department.

