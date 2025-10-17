Algonquin discount store Martejo closing; fitness center looks to take over building

Martejo Discount, located at 1561 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, will be permanently closing its doors on Nov. 30. (Michelle Meyer)

Martejo Discount will be closing its doors for good at the end of November while newcomer Crunch Fitness makes moves to take over the building in Algonquin.

The 30,000-square-foot structure at 1561 S. Randall Road was previously a Best Buy until Martejo Discount took it over the nearly five years ago.

The family-owned liquidation retailer is known for selling discounted home improvement, outdoor and general merchandise. Its doors will be permanently closing on Nov. 30, according to a Martejo Discount news release.

Martejo will be rebranding as HooGotDeals, an e-commerce business with “occasional warehouse sales,” according to the release. The business will sell online through eBay and its private Facebook group.

“Our mission has always been to help our customers get amazing products for less,” co-owner Cathie Davies said in the release. “As shopping habits evolve, so are we. We’re taking our best deals online under our new name – HooGotDeals – so we can continue bringing bargains to customers nationwide.”

Between now and closing, “deep clearance discounts” will be offered to clear out remaining inventory in the store, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Fit Fusion CEO Robert McCormack is requesting a special-use permit to allow for a health club to operate in the village. Fit Fusion is a franchisee of Crunch Fitness and currently has six locations across the country. Village Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation to the board Monday.

The 24/7 health club offers group fitness classes, red light therapy, massages, a turf area, child care, personal training, locker rooms and saunas. Membership costs start at $10 per month, McCormack said.

If it gets the green light from the village and secures a lease, McCormack estimates the gym could open as early as the spring.

Crunch Fitness has over 500 gyms across the country, with nearby Illinois locations in Palatine, Schaumburg and Round Lake Beach, according to the business’ website.