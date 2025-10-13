Gas leak capped in Algonquin after line struck by construction crews

A gas leak was quickly capped after a line was struck by a construction crew Monday morning in Algonquin.

The “strong odor of natural gas” was present in the air on the west side of Algonquin Monday morning, Algonquin Police Department officials said in a Facebook post at 11 a.m. Monday.

A Nicor Gas line was struck by a construction crew working in the Willoughby Farms neighborhood, according to the police. Nicor quickly responded and capped the leak and are continuing to make repairs.

There is no danger to the community, police said.