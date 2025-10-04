Elgin man busted in McHenry at almost 4 times legal alcohol limit pleads guilty to 6th DUI

An Elgin man arrested with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.314 in McHenry last year has pleaded guilty to driving drunk for a sixth time and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Fernando Sanchez-Rivera, 58, is required to serve half his prison term followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release, according to the judgment order in McHenry County court.

Authorities said that when arrested along Route 120, Sanchez-Rivera was driving with a revoked licensed and was found to have almost four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system, court documents show. A breath test showed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.314, according to the criminal complaint.

He initially was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, Class X felonies, as well as additional counts of DUI and driving while his license was revoked, according to McHenry County court records.

Authorities said Sanchez-Rivera committed five past DUI offenses in Kane County, including in 1991, 2002, 2008 and two in 2006, according to the indictment.