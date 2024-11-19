McHenry police say man with 5 prior DUIs drove again under the influence at 4 times legal limit

An Elgin man with five past offenses of drunken driving was accused of driving last week in McHenry with nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Fernando Sanchez-Rivera, 57, of the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue, is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, Class X felonies, additional counts of driving under the influence and driving while his license was revoked, according to McHenry County court records.

Police say Sanchez-Rivera was eastbound on Thursday in the 2100 block of Route 120 while his license was revoked and his breath alcohol level was 0.341, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities allege he has committed five DUI offenses in Kane County on June 9, 1991; Dec. 14, 2002; July 14, 2008; Dec. 18, 2006; and Feb. 24, 2006, according to the indictment.

Sanchez-Rivera made his first court appearance Friday where Judge Carl Metz granted him pretrial release from the county jail. He was ordered to refrain from drinking alcohol and using any controlled substances without a medical prescription, according to the judge’s order.

He also was ordered to be placed on a continuous alcohol monitoring device under the direct pretrial supervision of the McHenry County Probation and Court Services. He also is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle at any time, according to the order.

Conviction on a Class X felony carries a prison term of six to 30 years. Sanchez-Rivera, being represented by the public defender’s office, is due back in court Dec. 13.