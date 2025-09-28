The driver of an SUV died Saturday after crashing into a parked semitruck on the shoulder of Interstate 90 near Elgin, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 3:18 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Elgin toll plaza, after the SUV veered onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons and struck the truck, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital and died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said. The driver’s identity was not released.

The truck driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250928/article/suv-driver-dies-after-hitting-parked-truck-on-i-90-shoulder-near-elgin/