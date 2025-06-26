Huntley teen dies in Arlington Heights crash

A 17-year-old from Huntley has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash last week in Arlington Heights, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Imandeep Singh was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was taken Friday night after the two-vehicle crash at Hintz Road and Bradford Drive, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Singh was driving a 2023 Ninja Kawasaki motorcycle that hit a 2012 C300 Mercedes-Benz sedan just after 11 p.m. Friday, police said.

A witness said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Hintz at a high speed just before it struck the rear driver’s side door of the sedan, according to police.

The car was making a left turn from north Bradford onto westbound Hintz, police added.

Singh was reported to be unconscious, while a 17-year-old male passenger was conscious but sustained serious injuries.

Neither were wearing helmets, police said. Both were taken to Lutheran General, which is a Level I trauma center.

The 19-year-old female driver of the sedan and an 18-year-old female passenger were not injured.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250626/news/huntley-teen-dies-after-motorcycle-crash-in-arlington-heights/