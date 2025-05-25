Drivers asked to watch out for turtles on area roads

Turtle Crossing signs were installed in a Lily Lake community in 2024 after neighborhood families came together to fund the project in an effort to protect their neighborhood turtles from vehicle traffic. Wildlife experts a reminding drovers to watch for turtles crossing roads. (Sandy Bressner)

Unlike squirrels or deer that dart out of the woods and can startle drivers, turtles aren’t going to surprise anyone and can’t take evasive maneuvers to avoid being struck.

That’s why wildlife experts are reminding drivers to be alert for the slow-moving reptiles crossing roads near lakes, ponds and marshes throughout the region searching for water, food and mates.

“This time of the year is probably the highest concentration of road mortality or encounters,” said Dan Thompson, ecologist for the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

“We have females full of eggs looking to leave the marsh or pond and looking for a place to nest,” he added.

Due to habitat lost or fragmented by development, finding a suitable spot without having to cross at least one road can be tough for turtles. Road strikes are thought by experts to be a significant factor in the decline of turtle populations.

The McHenry County Conservation District has been involved in a Blanding's turtle head-start program for 30 years to help expand the species' population. Wildlife experts are cautioning drivers to watch out for turtles as they drive on area roads. (Photo provided by McHenry County Conservation District/Sara Denham, Wildlife Resource Center manager)

“Even saving a handful of them from being squished on the road can have a profound population impact,” said Gary Glowacki, manager of conservation ecology for the Lake County Forest Preserve District.

“Turtles are fairly slow moving and most people, if they’re alert, can avoid them,” he added. “Anything we can do to raise awareness.”

Turtle crossing season goes into October but coming weeks are particularly dangerous, especially for female turtles of various varieties.

Area waters are home to a variety of native turtle species including musk, snapping, eastern spiny softshell, common map, painted and Blanding’s.

“We’re approaching nesting season,” Glowacki said. “That’s where we see turtles making large overland movements.”

Blandings turtles, for example, can travel 2 or 3 miles, making them more susceptible than most species to traffic strikes.

Medium-sized at 7 to 9 inches, Blanding’s turtles, known for a bright yellow chin and throat which makes them appear as if they are smiling, are endangered in Illinois.

Every adult matters for Blanding’s, according to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, as they don’t reach sexual maturity until their early teens and need at least 90% of adults to survive each year just to keep the population steady.

Thompson said a 30-year-old female may lay a dozen or more eggs each year and live to be 80, so losing one female means also losing the 500-plus potential hatchlings she could have produced in her lifetime.

“Even one turtle lost to traffic can have ripple effects on the population,” he said. “Losing her means losing generations.”

In recognition Friday of World Turtle Day on May 23, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and Lake County Forest Preserve District released a short Instagram post. Leaving them alone is the best policy but if it can be done so safely here are rules of thumb when helping a turtle:

• Don’t grab them by the tail, which is an extension of the spine and can cause damage.

• Lift turtles by the back third of the shell so they won’t be able to reach you. Keep them low to the ground so as not to drop them.

• If you must move them, put them on the side of the road in the direction they were headed. If you move them backward, they’ll try to cross again.

Turtles are an important indicator of a healthy environment, experts say.

The number of turtles struck is difficult to measure but there can be hot spots for turtle activity in some busy traffic areas.

Glowacki, for example, is working with the Lake County Division of Transportation to install temporary signs near Waukegan Savanna.

Turtles aren’t affected by horns or flashing lights. Warning signs can be effective for a short time but tend to become background after awhile and drivers become oblivious, Glowacki and Thompson agreed.

Besides turtles, raccoons, skunks and other reptiles are affected by roads fragmenting their habitats, according to the Forest Preserve District of Cook County.

“There are a couple different ways to mitigate this issue, such as working with agencies when road rebuilding/repaving is occurring to include mechanisms for animals to safely cross, as well as improving habitats so animals do not feel the need to cross the road,” said Mike Buda, communications specialist.

