4 injured, 1 critically, in head-on crash Wednesday near Hampshire

Four people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Wednesday in Hampshire, officials said.

The crash took place about 4 p.m. on Illinois Route 72 near the intersection of New Lebanon Road, according to a statement from the Hampshire Fire Protection District. Two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the road that resulted in heavy damage and trapped victims in both vehicles.

One victim was flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with critical injuries. Two victims were transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries. The fourth victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in Dekalb in unknown condition.

Route 72 was closed during the fire department response to the crash, and the event remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Hampshire crews were assisted by crews from Pingree Grove, Burlington, Genoa and Huntley.

