Suburban police officer killed in Barrington crash on way to work

A Glenview police officer on his way to work was killed early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Barrington, department officials confirmed.

Officer Robert Fryc, 43, had been with the department since 2007 and just 12 days ago was honored by Glenview’s village board for helping to save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

“Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague,” Chief William Fitzpatrick said in a written statement. “He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together.”

In the wake of Fryc’s death Sunday, many of the day shift officers who worked alongside him were sent home for the day, the department said. The shift was being temporarily covered by Cook County and neighboring communities.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview,” Village President Michael Jenny said in a written statement. “On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc’s family, friends and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service.”

According to Barrington police, officers responded at 4:09 a.m. to the crash scene in the 200 block of South Northwest Highway, just south of Main Street.

They arrived to find that Fryc had suffered fatal injuries in the collision, police said.

Barrington police are being assisted in their investigation by the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250216/news/man-killed-in-barrington-crash-sunday-morning/