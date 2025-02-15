Barrington Hills trustee, children’s charity founder to fill McConchie’s seat in Illinois Senate

Darby Hills, shown at Barrington Children's Charities event in 2020, was tapped by the GOP in February 2025 to replace state Sen. Dan McConchie in the 26th District. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

A Barrington Hills village trustee has been tapped as the new state senator for Illinois’ 26th Senate District.

Darby Hills replaces Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods, who resigned Feb. 2 to lead a new nonprofit advocacy group for people with disabilities.

McConchie, the Senate’s Republican leader from 2021 to 2023, left to become CEO of the Accessibility Policy Institute, which will address needs at the local, state and federal levels. As his successor, Hills will finish McConchie’s term and can run for election in 2026.

The founder of Barrington Children’s Charities, Hills has been an advocate for children and families for years, according to a news release.

“I am honored to serve as the next state senator for the 26th District,” she said in the release. “This isn’t just about policy for me – it’s personal. I know firsthand the impact a little support can have on a child’s future, and I’m eager to bring that perspective to Springfield.

“Whether it’s fighting for families, keeping taxes low or ensuring government remains accountable, I will work every day to make a real difference. This community has given me so much, and I’m committed to being a strong voice for it in Springfield.”

In 2010, Hills and her husband, Thomas, co-founded Barrington Children’s Charities. Through it, Hills has led a volunteer effort to provide meals to 525 children weekly across Barrington-area school districts. She grew up in a low-income household with a single mother, receiving the same kind of help, according to the release.

Hills' background includes experience as an arbitrator, mediator and Cook County assistant state’s attorney, focusing her efforts on child welfare. She also worked as a labor and employment attorney at Jackson Lewis LLP on behalf of corporations.

“Darby’s dedication to children and families, along with her experience as a prosecutor and local leader, make her an invaluable addition to our team,” Senate Republican Leader John Curran of Downers Grove said. “She brings a deeply personal perspective to the fight for Illinois’ most vulnerable children – one that will drive real change in Springfield.”

As a village trustee, Hills has advocated for low taxes, responsible budgeting and accountable government. In Springfield, she will work to create a pro-business environment that supports local job creators and strengthens Illinois’ economy, according to the release.

Hills will be sworn in to represent the 26th District in the coming days.

The district encompasses much of southern, central and western Lake County; a portion of northwest Cook County; and smaller parts of Kane and McHenry counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250214/illinois-state-politics/barrington-hills-trustee-to-fill-mcconchies-seat-representing-illinois-26th-senate-district/