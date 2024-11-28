Porsche dealership coming to Motor Werks in Barrington

Barrington village trustees gave the green light Monday for a new 110,400-square-foot Porsche dealership on the Motor Werks campus, despite objections from its neighbors.

However, trustees said no to red LED lights required by Porsche on the new building. A Motor Werks representative said that could pose a problem for the project at the corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

The board’s approval followed a long review process involving both the village’s plan and architectural review commissions. Neighbors from surrounding subdivisions packed those hearings, arguing that the new facility would aggravate existing problems with car-carrying trucks, test drives and traffic.

The plan commission ultimately recommended a scaled-down plan for campus expansion, eliminating a parking deck with accessory restaurant and retail uses from the initial proposal.

Motor Werks took issue with three recommendations from the plan commission: the ban on the red lighting; the requirement for 24-hour site management to ensure transport vehicles aren’t parking, idling, loading or unloading on Barrington Road, Dundee Road or Grove Avenue; and prohibiting Motor Werks from displaying three vehicles outside the dealership.

The village board gave way on one of the issues, permitting the vehicle display instead of recommended landscape screening.

Motor Werks attorney Betsy Gates-Alford warned that the elimination of the red lights — which neighbors said would be intrusive — could lead Porsche to seek other locations.

“The red LED lighting aspect is part of Porsche’s branding and design,” she said. “This is a design requirement that Porsche has, and that they would require Motor Werks to commit to for the construction of the new building.”

Motor Werks has spoken to Porsche about the village’s concerns and it’s possible they could dim or turn off the lights after business hours, Gates-Alford added.

Village Trustee Kate Duncan said she struggled with that aspect of the proposal.

“I don’t mind architectural detailing that sets Porsche apart, but I think that lighting makes the whole building a sign,” Duncan said.

Neighbors offered a mixed reaction to the village board’s approval. Brentwood subdivision resident Lisa Wax said the process opened lines of communication between the neighbors and Motor Werks.

But resident Kerry Franze said neighbors will still have to deal with increased traffic.

“We’re still going to have the semitrailers coming in and off of Grove,” she said.

