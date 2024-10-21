Restoration slowly bringing Catlow Theatre back to life in Barrington

Barrington jewelers Brian and Julianne Long are undertaking a restoration of the Catlow Theatre in Barrington, which opened in 1927. (Joe Lewnard)

Two years ago, Barrington jewelers Brian and Julianne Long embarked on an ambitious odyssey to restore one of the village’s jewels, the historic Catlow Theatre.

The Longs have since made significant strides reviving the building on Main Street, which opened its doors in 1927.

They have even opened a store dedicated to selling Catlow memorabilia. The Catlow East, at 107 E. Main St., is next to their jewelry store, Long & Co. Jewelers.

In a recent tour of the renovations, Brian Long talked about the progress and what lies ahead. What’s clear is the couple has adopted famed Chicago architect Daniel Burnham’s spirit of making no small plans.

Outside, there are still messages on the theater marquee. A window display at the side of the entrance has been dressed up with artifacts, including an original 1920s seat.

Long said Greg Leifel of the Sanfilippo Foundation in Barrington Hills helped with the display.

A walk through the interior reveals much needs to be done. Some familiar items have been moved to the middle of the lobby, such as the soda fountain.

The foyer area near the bathrooms has architect Alfonso Iannelli’s smooth white figure of the “fountain girl.”

Upstairs, apartments are being renovated to support the theater’s activities. One possible use is that groups renting the Catlow for weddings could also rent the apartments as part of the package.

Long pointed out the beautiful oak trim in the apartments, adding, “It’s all going to be restored perfectly.”

Fueling all this activity are funds from the Catlow 1927 Foundation.

Long said the foundation’s goal is not only to restore the Catlow, but to preserve and maintain it indefinitely. The foundation has reached nearly $1.5 million of its $6 million goal. It even has its first $1 million donor.

The Longs are targeting the fall of 2026 for reopening, with plans in the works for a 100th-anniversary celebration in 2027.

Daprato Rigali Studios, a fifth-generation company with extensive experience in Chicago theaters, is handling the restoration. The project involves meticulous cleaning and repairing of damaged plaster, with no surface left unattended.

Any damaged plaster or other materials will be replaced in the original style, he said.

Long said the new seats will mimic the original seats from the 1920s.

Once the theater reopens, all entertainment options are on the table. The stage will be available for concerts and plays. A retractable movie screen can be used for film showings.

Meanwhile, just down the street, anyone who wants to support the restoration can visit Catlow East. Long said the space became available at the perfect time, another example of how the pieces are falling into place, he mused.

Historical artifacts grace the brick walls of the space and occupy display cases on the floor.

There are historical signs, the original chalkboards with menus from the theater’s snack shop, Baloney’s, film reels and even a poster for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” one of the major hits shown at the Catlow — many say it saved the theater.

Catlow tumblers, hats, pens, Christmas ornaments, key chains, shirts and caps are among the items for purchase. Proceeds from the sales support the foundation’s restoration mission.

In addition, the space can be rented out for parties and events. A portion of the rental fee will be a tax-deductible donation to the Catlow1927 Foundation.

As Long showed off the Catlow East, he lingered at a period sign advertising show prices — 30 cents for admission, with six cents tax and 12 cents for a matinee with two cents tax.

“That’s a 20% tax,” he marveled. “That’s a pretty big entertainment tax.”

To donate or receive more information on getting involved, visit Catlow1927.org.

