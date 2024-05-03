Gurnee officer resigns after being charged with retail theft

A Gurnee police detective recently resigned after being charged with retail theft.

Antoine J. Smith, 32, of Round Lake, had been with the department four years.

Gurnee police said they were called April 28 to a big box store on the 6500 block of Grand Avenue. Smith, who was off duty at the time, was apprehended for engaging in under-ringing at the self-checkout, said Detective Shawn Gaylor, Gurnee police public information officer.

Gaylor said the loss prevention team at the store monitors self-checkout stations and witnessed the theft in real time.

Under-ringing is a deceptive practice involving deliberately scanning items at a lower price than their actual value or intentionally not scanning merchandise during the checkout process, according to police, and constitutes retail theft under Illinois law.

After an investigation and in accordance with department protocols, Smith was charged with retail theft and resigned the same day.

“The Gurnee Police Department upholds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any actions contrary to these principles will be met with swift and decisive action,” a police news release said.

“The department remains committed to serving and protecting the community with integrity and transparency,” the release said.

Smith was issued a misdemeanor citation for retail theft and has a court appearance scheduled for May 28, Gaylor said.