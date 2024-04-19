Lake in the Hills man pleads guilty to aggravated DUI for crash that killed passenger

Anthony S. Curtin of Lake in the Hills, pleaded guilty April 12 to DUI. (Provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office)

A Lake in the Hills man who was driving 124 mph seconds before crashing his car on I-90, killing a passenger, has pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI ‒ accident causing death.

Anthony Curtin, 21, of the 5600 block of Danbury Circle, pleaded guilty April 12, according to Kane County court records.

A charge of reckless homicide was dropped.

Curtin accepted a sentence of five years in prison.

The Sept. 3, 2022, crash killed 19-year-old Jacob Martinez of Lake in the Hills.

At a bail hearing in December 2022, a prosecutor said Curtin had a blood-alcohol content of .096. The legal threshold is .08. He also had 12.1 nanograms per deciliter of THC in his blood. The legal threshold for that is 5 nanograms.

The crash was near Huntley. Curtin was changing lanes to exit the tollway onto Route 47, but his car rolled over. Martinez was ejected.

Curtin must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for 199 days he spent in jail.

